Announcing the Top 12 Finalists of the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition
The Top 12 finalists will be awarded a trip to Kigali, Rwanda in early September to pitch their ventures live on stage at the GoGettaz Africa Finals during the annual Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum). During the week-long event, they will also gain invaluable exposure and network opportunities with global industry leaders, potential investors, and influential policymakers in the agriculture and food sector.
Along with a chance to win one of two $50,000 Grand Prizes and eligibility to be considered for GoGettaz Impact Awards totalling an additional $60,000, the AFS Forum offers young entrepreneurs (ages 18-35) a unique opportunity for building strategic partnerships to take their agribusinesses to new heights.
Amongst the entrepreneurial ventures competing to win this year’s GoGettaz Africa prizes were many products and services demonstrating new approaches to improving rural livelihoods, promoting responsible water usage, minimizing post-harvest loss, and tackling agricultural waste in sustainable and creative ways. The ventures were recognized not only for their profitability, or high potential for profit, but also for their positive impact on communities and the environment.
By supporting Africa’s young leaders, GoGettaz is investing in the next generation of agrifood innovators with a vision to play a crucial role in shaping a more prosperous, productive, and planet-friendly future for African agriculture.
“The passion and innovations demonstrated by these young entrepreneurs are truly inspiring,” remarked Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International and GoGettaz co-founder. “Africa needs impact-leaders in the food system. Of the twenty countries most at risk to the effects of climate change, seventeen are in Africa. Many of our young GoGettaz agripreneurs have told us that they are heavily affected by extreme and unpredictable weather, especially in areas where water-scarcity is already an issue. It is heartening to see that young food systems leaders, like our twelve GoGettaz finalists, are operating climate resilient and innovative ventures. We are very excited to see them in action at the GoGettaz finals.”
Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Chairman of Econet Group and GoGettaz co-founder, emphasized, “This is what Africa’s future looks like, and it is a bright future. I have said it before, and we’ll keep saying it until everyone hears: Africa is a continent of talented entrepreneurs.
The innovative products, business models, and ground-breaking technologies being developed today by our GoGettaz entrepreneurs are amazing. Not only are our young business leaders working to launch and grow profitable ventures that create good jobs and grow prosperity across Africa’s agrifood sector; many are also tackling climate and development quandaries that have been perplexing global experts for years.
To us GoGettaz means having a solution-seeking, action-focused entrepreneurial mindset! We salute them all.”
Meet the Top 12 Finalists
Women Agripreneurs
1. Salimata Toh – AGRIBANANA, Côte d’Ivoire
2. Deborah Nzarubara – Grecom, DR Congo
3. Fatima El Khou – Jafife, Morocco
4. Tisya Mukuna – La BOITE, DR Congo
5. Riantsoa Mialinarindra – Sakafo Madagascar, Madagascar
6. Arristine Mendes – SHADDAÏ Aquaculture, Senegal
Men Agripreneurs
1. Mogale Maleka – Agang Bokamoso Farms (AB Farms), South Africa
2. Amir Redwan Ahmed – ChipChip, Ethiopia
3. Habib Mestiri – Hayat Technology, Tunisia
4. Iddi Mohammed Faried – Kodu Technology, Ghana
5. Mostafa Hassanen – Plug’n’Grow, Egypt
6. Charles Oyamo – Rethread Africa, Kenya
To prepare these top agripreneurs for their live, on-stage business pitches, they will receive personalised pitch training in the weeks leading up to the GoGettaz Finals.
Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum, added, “The GoGettaz Finals at the AFS Forum draws huge crowds every year. People want to see what Africa’s most exciting young agrifood leaders are bringing to the table, and they never disappoint. The contestants who are in the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Finals are exceptional. They are addressing the multifaceted challenges facing our agrifood sector. I have no doubt that the delegates attending this year’s summit will be very impressed.”