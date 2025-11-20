Announcing The First-Ever Women in Digital Gathering

On 3rd December 2025, Techtrends Zambia, with support from UNDP, will host the first-ever Women in Digital Gathering, a landmark event designed to empower Zambian women with the digital skills, tools, and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Taking place at Urban Hotel in Lusaka, the event will bring together women entrepreneurs, SMEs, cooperatives, grassroots leaders, fintech innovators, banks, digital platforms, and ecosystem partners for a powerful day of learning, sharing and connection. This inaugural Gathering will create a safe, supportive and inspiring space for women to explore how digital technologies can open new opportunities for business growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic participation.

The programme includes panel discussions, fintech spotlights, practical demonstrations of digital tools, a cybersecurity session, and a digital ecosystem roundtable that brings together leaders shaping Zambia’s digital future. Participants will discuss pressing questions such as:

How can digital finance help women scale? What skills are essential for women-led businesses today? How can women protect themselves online? What new digital markets and opportunities are emerging?

The Women in Digital Gathering 2025 marks a major step forward for digital inclusion in Zambia. It celebrates women who are building, leading and innovating, and provides practical support for those ready to take their next step in the digital world.

Register now here. The draft program is available below:

More details are coming soon. Stay tuned!