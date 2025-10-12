Announcing The 2025 Zambia eCommerce Awards Winners

by Techtrends Zambia | Posted on
The Zambia Ecommerce Awards celebrated excellence in digital innovation, fintech, connectivity, and leadership across Zambia and Africa on Saturday 11th October 2025.
Here are this year’s outstanding winners:
  1. Banking App of the Year: Indo Zambia Bank Retail Banking
  2. Digital Connectivity Award: Airlink Broadband Ltd.
  3. Digital Infrastructure Pioneer: Lusaka Telecom Solutions LTS Group
  4. Digital Innovation Award: First Capital Bank Zambia (FCB Tap)
  5. Digital Leadership Award: Joseph Shiku (Zanaco)
  6. Digital Startup of the Year: AgriPredict
  7. Digital Transformation Partner of the Year: Wirepick Zambia
  8. E-Commerce App of the Year: GARI Motor Insurance
  9. Fintech Excellence Award: Lupiya
  10. Insurtech Innovator of the Year: Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia LTD
  11. Mobile Money Platform of the Year: Airtel Money Zambia
  12. Online Education Provider of the Year: The University of Zambia -UNZA eCampus
  13. Public Sector Digitization Award: National Pension Scheme Authority – NAPSA
  14. RetailTech Innovator Award: Micmar Zambia
  15. Smart Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery Innovator Award: Tigmoo
  16. Women in Tech Leadership Award: Kasali Musenge (SMART Zambia – e-Government Division)

A huge congratulations to all the winners and nominees for driving Africa’s digital future forward.

About the author

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *