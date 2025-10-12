Announcing The 2025 Zambia eCommerce Awards Winners

Zambia Ecommerce Awards Thecelebrated excellence in digital innovation, fintech, connectivity, and leadership across Zambia and Africa on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Here are this year’s outstanding winners:

Banking App of the Year: Indo Zambia Bank Retail Banking Digital Connectivity Award: Airlink Broadband Ltd. Digital Infrastructure Pioneer: Lusaka Telecom Solutions LTS Group Digital Innovation Award: First Capital Bank Zambia (FCB Tap) Digital Leadership Award: Joseph Shiku (Zanaco) Digital Startup of the Year: AgriPredict Digital Transformation Partner of the Year: Wirepick Zambia E-Commerce App of the Year: GARI Motor Insurance Fintech Excellence Award: Lupiya Insurtech Innovator of the Year: Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia LTD Mobile Money Platform of the Year: Airtel Money Zambia Online Education Provider of the Year: The University of Zambia -UNZA eCampus Public Sector Digitization Award: National Pension Scheme Authority – NAPSA RetailTech Innovator Award: Micmar Zambia Smart Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery Innovator Award: Tigmoo Women in Tech Leadership Award: Kasali Musenge (SMART Zambia – e-Government Division)

A huge congratulations to all the winners and nominees for driving Africa’s digital future forward.