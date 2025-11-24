24 November 2025
Android and iPhone Can Finally Share Files Seamlessly as Quick Share Works with AirDrop

Android and iPhone users can now share files via QuickShare with AirDrop, starting with the Pixel 10 family.
 
Google said in a statement: “When it comes to sharing moments between family and friends, what device you have shouldn’t matter sharing should just work. But we’ve heard from many people that they want a simpler way to share files between devices.
We’re introducing a way for Quick Share to work with AirDrop. This makes file transfer easier between iPhones and Android devices, and starts rolling out today to the Pixel 10 family.
 
We built this with security at its core, protecting your data with strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts. It’s just one more way we’re bringing better compatibility that people are asking for between operating systems, following our work on RCS and unknown tracker alerts.”

