An Impact Story of Yango in Zambia: A SuperApp That Does It All

Picture a bustling Lusaka street where taxis once seemed like a luxury, now transformed into a digital hub where food, rides, and goods arrive at the tap of a screen.

Leading this transformation is Kabanda Chewe, Country Head of Yango in Zambia. With strategic insight and a deep understanding of local needs, she has shaped the company’s presence throughout the region. When we asked Kabanda about this journey, she shared how the team has grown the company beyond its initial ride-hailing focus:

“Since our introduction in Zambia in 2022, we’ve expanded our offerings exponentially. What began as a ride-hailing service has transformed into a comprehensive SuperApp that includes food delivery, packages & cargo delivery, B2B corporate services, and even a buy-and-sell e-commerce platform. This evolution hasn’t just made everyday tasks more convenient for users — it’s created widespread economic opportunities, enabling more Zambians to build businesses and make sustainable earnings through our platform.”

This transformation reflects Yango’s core philosophy of adapting global technologies to solve local challenges. Yango has consistently developed services that address specific needs in the Zambian market.

Creating Services That Matter

Yango ensures its services are relevant to local users. As Kabanda explains, the approach focuses on three key elements:

👉🏼 Solving Real Problems

Each new service added to the Yango SuperApp is designed to address specific challenges faced by Zambians. The team carefully analyzes local needs and develops tailored responses.

“When we noticed that Zambia lacked a centralized marketplace where buyers and sellers could transact securely, we introduced our buy-and-sell platform. It wasn’t just about adding another feature to our app; it was about creating a solution to a real problem our users faced every day,” Kabanda explained.

👉🏼 Supporting the Ecosystem

The Yango team in Zambia actively supports the entire network of users, partner drivers, and partner couriers who make the service possible.

“We’ve implemented numerous initiatives to support our partner drivers and couriers collaborating with the service, including discounted data and call minutes, access to the Yango app with no data charges, and fuel partnerships to reduce operational costs. These aren’t just perks — they’re essential tools that help our partners maximize their earning potential and provide better service to our users.”

👉🏼 Building Community Connection

The team has launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing digital skills and creating opportunities for young Zambians.

“Through our Yango Fellowship program, we provide educational support to high-achieving STEM students, including family members of our partner drivers. We’ve also introduced Yango Education, offering free online courses, and our Urban Mobility Hackathon gives students and tech enthusiasts hands-on experience in data science and problem-solving. These programs aren’t just about building our brand — they’re about strengthening Zambia’s technological ecosystem for the future.”

Making Safety a Priority

Safety is among the highest priorities for Yango Ride. During our conversation, Kabanda described the security features that the team has implemented to protect both users and service providers:

⚡️ Insurance Protection

Recognizing the importance of social protection for gig workers, Yango in Zambia has integrated insurance programs for partner drivers and couriers, ensuring they have coverage in case of accidents or emergencies.

⚡️ Safety Features

Yango has introduced over 40 security features, including driving style monitoring, selfie verification, and real-time route tracking. These measures have contributed to a 65% reduction in complaints related to unsafe driving over the second half of 2024.

⚡️ Emergency Response

The SOS button provides immediate assistance in emergency situations, connecting users directly to support services when needed.

⚡️ Secure Transactions

For the buy-and-sell platform, the team is developing “Safe Deals,” a mechanism designed to hold payment until the buyer confirms receipt of the purchased item in good condition, reducing the risk of fraud.

The Future Outlook for Yango Zambia in 2025

Looking ahead, Kabanda shared her vision for the future:

“We’re planning to expand our presence across more cities in Zambia, making our services accessible to a larger population. We’re also working closely with government institutions to further legitimize ride-hailing as an official economic sector, ensuring that drivers and couriers can access financial services and benefits.”

This growth focuses on creating sustainable opportunities and enhancing convenience for Zambians across the country. As part of the global tech company Yango Group, Yango Zambia demonstrates the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between global innovations and local communities. Through thoughtful adaptation of technology and a deep understanding of regional needs, the team is helping to reshape how Zambians interact with digital services.

“At its core, our mission is about making life easier and creating opportunities through technology. When I see the impact we’re having — from the driver who can now support his family, to the student developing new skills through our programs, to the user who can order dinner with just a few taps — that’s when I know we’re truly succeeding.”

As Yango Group continues to evolve and expand in Zambia, the team aims for deeper integration into the daily lives of Zambians, making essential tasks more convenient, safe, and accessible for all.