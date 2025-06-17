Airtel Zambia Launches Inclusive Customer Service for Persons with Disabilities

Airtel Zambia has today launched a landmark Inclusive Customer Service Initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities across its service touchpoints. This progressive move aligns with Airtel’s continued commitment to inclusion, equity, and meaningful connectivity for all.

The launch, held at the Airtel Head Office in Lusaka, was officiated by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and attended by stakeholders from the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability and other stakeholders.

Under this new initiative, Eight (8) Airtel shops in Lusaka Province now have staff trained in basic sign language to support customers with hearing impairments. Additionally, Airtel’s Customer Service Charter is now available in braille, ensuring visually impaired customers can access information independently and with dignity.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Zambia Customer Experience Director, Ms. Kapa Kaumba said: “Inclusion is not a box to tick, it is a value we live by. Today we at Airtel begin to bridge the accessibility gap with practical actions that empower our customers with disabilities to experience the same quality of service as everyone else.”

Adding: “Over the coming months, we will be expanding this service to all of our shops, ensuring that trained personnel are available countrywide before the year ends. We are also in the process of printing selected product and service brochures in braille, so that our customers with visual impairments can browse, choose, and engage just like everyone else.”

And speaking on behalf of the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), Manager – Consumer Affairs, Mr. Edgar Mlauzi said: “This is a defining moment for the telecommunications sector. We applaud Airtel for creating a customer experience that respects diversity and champions equal access. As a regulator, we are encouraged by this step and remain committed to fostering an ICT environment where no one is left behind.”

Also present at the event and speaking on behalf of the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD), Research Manager, Ms Ruth Litebele praised the initiative, saying: “Accessibility is a right, not a privilege. We commend Airtel for demonstrating leadership and sensitivity to the needs of persons with disabilities. By investing in sign language training, braille materials, and inclusive service delivery, Airtel is helping to shift the national conversation from sympathy to empowerment.”

The initiative is part of a broader rollout that will see additional Airtel shops equipped with trained personnel by the end of 2025. Airtel also announced plans to begin printing select product and service brochures in braille, expanding its accessible communication options.

Airtel Zambia reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the disability community to ensure its services continue to evolve to meet diverse needs. This initiative adds to Airtel’s growing list of corporate social responsibility efforts focused on community empowerment, digital inclusion, and innovation.