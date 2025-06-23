Airtel Zambia joins Hands with Mtendere Community to Mark World Environment Month under the theme Ending Plastic Pollution

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, Airtel Zambia on Friday led a market clean-up exercise at Mtendere Market in Lusaka, commemorating World Environment Month under the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution.”

The clean-up, spearheaded by Airtel Zambia Managing Director Mr. Hussam Baday and the Lusaka City Council Director City Planning, Mr. Biggie Chanda saw the participation of 30 Airtel staff members who worked alongside marketeers and Lusaka City Council officials to rake, shovel, and responsibly dispose of plastic waste. The activity was also supported by ETECH, a key environmental partner in the initiative.

“This initiative is more than a one-day clean-up; it is a demonstration of our long-term commitment to building sustainable communities,” said Mr. Baday. “We recognise the role corporate organisations must play in combating plastic pollution and supporting climate resilience.”

The clean-up aimed not only to remove harmful plastic waste but also to raise awareness among traders and the general public about the dangers of poor waste management. Staff and council officials swept the inside and surrounding areas of Mtendere Market and picked anything plastic for disposal.

The Market Master, Mr. Lingstone Mbuzi commended Airtel Zambia for leading by example, saying: “Partnerships like these between corporate stakeholders and the community are vital in tackling the real challenges we face, from blocked drainage to increased disease outbreaks linked to environmental neglect.”

The staff led by Mr. Baday thereafter handed over to the Market Committee the K70,000 worth of cleaning equipment which included rakes, spades, forks and wheelie bins.

Mr Baday pledged to continue collaborating with local authorities, environmental partners, and communities across the country to amplify its impact and drive meaningful change.