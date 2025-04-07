Airtel, Nokia, and Ministry of Technology & Science To Empower 100 Zambian Youth with Digital and Entrepreneurship Skills

In a statement shared today, Airtel Zambia has partnered with Airtel is proud to partner with Nokia and the Ministry of Technology and Science in an exciting initiative to equip 100 young Zambians with vital digital and entrepreneurship skills through an 8-week online training program.
The partnership was officially announced by Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati alongside Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Hon. Ville Tavio, highlighting the strength of international collaboration in driving digital inclusion.
Airtel Zambia Managing Director Hussam Baday said at the Partnership announcement: “We are proud to work alongside visionary partners like Nokia and the Ministry, who share our commitment to youth empowerment and digital transformation, and we believe that access to knowledge should never be limited by access to data. Together, we are shaping a more connected, empowered, and digitally ready future for Zambia.”