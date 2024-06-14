Airtel Africa Taps Network International for Payments Processing

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, announced that Network International (Network) the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has been appointed as its payment processor.

This collaboration is set to drive Airtel’s continued provision of cutting-edge mobile services across the continent and beyond. By partnering with Network International, Airtel Africa will be well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital finance, drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to its users and stakeholders.

Network International’s expertise spans 50 countries including 40 in Africa, serving over 200 financial institutions, and facilitating more than 1.6 billion transactions. Its in-depth knowledge of the African market makes it an ideal partner for Airtel Africa. Network International will roll out its services in key Airtel Africa markets, covering card issuance products and providing technical support. This includes a comprehensive range of services such as transaction processing, card hosting and management, online fraud prevention, internal reconciliation and settlement and online access for Airtel users. This solution will offer Airtel Africa’s users the convenience and ease of accessing a wide range of both conventional mobile services and new digital payment services all through a smooth and elevated customer experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Ian Ferrao, Group CEO, Airtel Money, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Network International to enhance our payment processing capabilities. This collaboration will enable us to deliver a superior customer experience and drive digital financial inclusion across Africa. Network International’s proven track record and deep understanding of the African market will allow us to innovate and scale our services more effectively. Together, we will empower our users with seamless and secure payment solutions, fostering economic growth and inclusion in the communities we serve.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, commented, “Our collaboration with Airtel marks a major milestone for our outsourced payments services in Africa. It demonstrates our ability to successfully serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) via our fully-fledged processing solutions and our continued dedication and commitment to the African region. We are excited to support Airtel’s growth strategy and its business development plans for the entire continent.”

Source: Hudson Sandler