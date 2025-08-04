Airtel Africa Signs Multi-year Strategic Partnership With, Xtelify, Airtel India’s Digital Arm

Xtelify, a fully owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) housing all of Airtel’s digital assets and capabilities, has launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, focus on the customer, helping improve experience, lower churn and raise ARPU. Addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, the solution comes with a converged data engine for AI led insights and intelligence at scale; a workforce platform for real time task streamlining; and an experience platform for managing every element of the customer journey for a telco.

Xtelify signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Airtel Africa, as part of which, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work and IQ. Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa’s 150K-strong field team across 14 countries with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for its customers across Africa. Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience.

Jacques Barkhuizen, Group Chief Information Officer – Airtel Africa, said, “This partnership marks a transformative leap in our mission to build Africa’s digital future. By harnessing Airtel’s AI platforms that have proven scale in India, we are not only simplifying our operations but also accelerating hyper-personalized experiences for our customers. In addition, this is Airtel leveraging Airtel – a powerful synergy that will drive sustainable growth, innovation, and unmatched value across our 14 African markets.”

Binod Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Global Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel Africa. By combining our innovative Xtelify platform with Airtel Africa’s vision, we will drive their digital transformation and address industry’s most complex challenges like fighting spam and fraud to ensure utmost customer protection. We look forward to a lasting partnership, working together to set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Xtelify also launched a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform – ‘Airtel Cloud’. Tailored to handle 140 Crore transactions per minute for Airtel’s own use in India, this sovereign Cloud platform is now being extended to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India. Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centres, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by 300 certified cloud experts, the highly secure and reliable Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity and guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins.

For more information on Xtelify, click here https://www.xtelify.com/