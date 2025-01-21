Airtel Africa in strategic collaboration with top African artists to promote better data usage

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has partnered with three internationally renowned African artistes, Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and Simi (Nigeria) to engage customers on how to enhance their digital experience by making the most of their data bundles.

Through this collaboration, Airtel Africa aims to enable customers to make informed decisions about their data usage habits. The artists have collaborated with Airtel Africa to create a special song to provide customers with practical tips and tools that will help them to maximise their data for everyday use, from browsing the internet to streaming and accessing essential apps.

The collaboration is part of the ongoing #SmartaWithData campaign that promotes education on better data usage and management. It aims to rally Airtel Africa’s customers to GET smarter data settings, SET smarter data speeds, and GO #SmartaWithData for a more rewarding digital experience.

The edutainment campaign is currently active on the Airtel network in seven African countries; Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Malawi to its young customers aged 18-35 years.

Speaking about the campaign, Rohit Marwha, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Airtel Africa, stated:

“Our goal with this campaign is to ensure that our customers get the most out of Airtel data bundles, thereby enhancing their online experience. In collaborating with these artists, who our customers love and engage with on a daily basis, ensures that they are aware of these data hacks, and they can seamlessly adopt usage and management of their data through clear messages that resonate with them. At Airtel Africa, our priority is in creating exceptional customer experiences with our products and services. We hope that through this edutainment campaign, delivered through authentic internationally acclaimed African artists, our customers will be empowered and have rewarding online experiences, whether for business or leisure.”

The #SmartaWithData campaign by Airtel Africa offers tips to help customers make smarter use of their data, while also encouraging them to join in and share their own tips.

Customers can access all data bundles easily via USSD, Airtel Lite or the MyAirtel App.