Airtel Africa FY25 Results: Strong Growth and Digital Expansion

Airtel Africa delivered a strong operational and financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2025, supported by a growing customer base, accelerated digital adoption, and strategic investment, despite significant currency devaluation across several markets.

Key Highlights:

The total customer base rose 8.7% to 166.1 million, with smartphone users increasing 20% to 74.4 million. This drove a 47.5% increase in data traffic and a 30.4% rise in average data usage per user to 7.0GB. Data revenue grew 30.5% in constant currency, supported by 14.1% growth in data customers and a 15.4% increase in ARPU.

Airtel Money continued its momentum with subscriber growth of 17.3% to 44.6 million and an annualised transaction value of $145bn, up 32% in constant currency. Mobile money contributed over 20% to overall Group revenues, driven by broader use cases, agent expansion, and deeper ecosystem integration.

Network expansion remained a core focus, with 2,583 new sites and 3,300km of fibre added. Now, 97.4% of sites are 4G-enabled, and 5G is live in five key markets. My Airtel App adoption rose 81% with a 91% increase in transaction value.

Revenue reached $4.96bn, up 21.1% in constant currency. Profit after tax rebounded to $328m from a $89m loss. Basic EPS increased to 6.0 cents. Underlying EBITDA declined 5.1% to $2.3bn, though margins expanded from 45.3% in Q1 to 47.3% in Q4. A final dividend of 3.9 cents was proposed, totalling 6.5 cents for FY25 (+9.2%).

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar stated: “We have delivered another strong performance, underpinned by a clear strategy focused on digital and financial inclusion. Investments in our network and digital platforms have led to a 20% rise in smartphone customers and a 47.5% increase in data traffic. Airtel Money’s growth reflects our commitment to financial access, with $136bn in transaction value and 44.6 million customers. We continue to make meaningful progress towards an Airtel Money IPO, targeting a listing in the first half of 2026, subject to market conditions.”

