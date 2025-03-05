Airtel Africa and Mastercard Launch New Digital Payment Solution for Airtel Money Customers

Airtel Mobile Commerce BV, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa PLC, is  thrilled to announce the launch of the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card, a new payment solution designed  to connect Airtel Money customers across Africa with global online marketplaces.  This collaboration with Mastercard will empower Airtel’s 150 million mobile phone users in 14  African countries with access to Mastercard’s global merchant network, enabling safer and more  secure international transactions. 

The Airtel Money GlobalPay Card is a virtual (non-plastic) payment solution that links directly to  Airtel Money wallets. This card can be used for a wide range of payments across global online  merchants, including major platforms such as Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Google, AliExpress,  and Alibaba.  

Users will also have the ability to make payments for travel bookings, utilities, subscriptions, and  purchase goods from international suppliers—all from the convenience of their mobile phones. 

For Airtel Money customers, activating the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card is simple. Customers simply  need opt-in for the card, load it from Airtel Money wallet, and start shopping. No additional  documentation, registration, or installations are required. 

With this payment solution, Airtel and Mastercard aim to meet the growing demand for digital  payments in Africa and support small businesses in cross-border trade. The partnership aligns with  Airtel Africa’s goal of enhancing financial inclusion by providing efficient and seamless payment  solutions to mobile money users across the continent. 

CEO of Airtel Money, Ian Ferrao, commented: “At Airtel, we are continuously innovating to  enhance the customer experience. By adding Mastercard’s secure virtual payment solution to Airtel  Money, we are making International payments simpler and more accessible for our customers. This  collaboration allows us to offer a global e-commerce experience.” 

Mastercard’s global network and expertise in payment solutions will play a critical role in  supporting financial inclusion efforts in Africa. The initiative aligns with Mastercard’s commitment  to bring one billion people, 50 million small businesses, and 25 million women entrepreneurs into  the digital economy by 2025. 

Senior Vice President for Digital Partnerships at Mastercard Middle East and Africa,  Muhammad Nana, stated: “Our digital partnerships strategy focuses on enabling the digital  transformation of our partners, helping them provide their customers with access to a seamless  global payment ecosystem. With over 150 million Airtel Africa consumers now connected to the global digital economy, we are helping more consumers access the benefits of e-commerce.” 

With increasing mobile internet access and the growth of affordable smartphones, African  consumers are poised to take full advantage of this new solution. The Airtel Money GlobalPay Card empowers users—both banked and unbanked—to shop globally, connecting them to digital  products and services right from their mobile phones. 

How to Link Airtel Money GlobalPay Card

  • Download the MyAirtel App from Playstore or App Store 
  • Select Airtel Money and enter your PIN 
  • Opt in for the Airtel Money GlobalPay Card powered by Mastercard and accept the terms and  conditions 
  • Top-up your card from your Airtel Money wallet and start shopping 

