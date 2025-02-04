AFS and Nsano Partner to Transform Card Payments in Africa

Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, signed a strategic partnership with Nsano, a leading pan-African payment processor and mobile money aggregator headquartered in Accra. This collaboration aims to expand digital payment options across Sub-Saharan Africa by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.

The partnership will enable Nsano to expand its offerings by integrating AFS’s state-of-the-art card processing services into its existing mobile money infrastructure. Through this agreement, Nsano will provide Visa and Mastercard processing including both issuing and acquiring services to financial institutions and merchants across the region. This collaboration is set to transform the payment ecosystem by connecting mobile money and card payments through the combined technology and expertise of AFS and Nsano.

Mr. Samer Soliman AFS CEO commented: “This collaboration further expands our footprint into Africa, a region with immense potential for growth and innovation in digital payments. By combining our cutting-edge card processing capabilities with Nsano’s expertise in mobile money, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that enhance financial access and convenience for millions of users.”

Nsano CEO Priscila Hazel emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership: “The decision to join forces with AFS was a no-brainer because we are both organizations with a customer-first approach. We are committed to expanding the scope of financial inclusion on the continent by providing solutions that solve customer pain points seamlessly. Partnering with AFS will enable us to extend the reach of digital financial services, empowering financial institutions and merchants to offer robust card and mobile payment options to their customers. Together, we will continue to revolutionize how payments are made and received across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Nsano’s deep knowledge of the African payment landscape, combined with AFS’s proven track record in card processing and payment solutions, will create an integrated system that nurtures innovation, accessibility, and efficiency for Nsano’s partners across the continent.

The partnership will be a game-changer for electronic payment-enabled businesses across key markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Nsano