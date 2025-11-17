Africa Tech Festival 2025 Concludes With a Call for Policy Harmonisation and Collaboration to Secure Africa’s Digital Future

The closing day of the 28th annual Africa Tech Festival 2025 delivered a clear message: Africa is on a technology trajectory unlike anything seen before, and its potential is limitless. With the world’s youngest population and a rapidly expanding digital economy, the continent is charting its course toward digital sovereignty.

This message was reiterated in the headline keynote, Closing the Talent Gap to Power Africa’s AI Economy, which emphasised that Africa’s digital transformation depends on embedding foundational digital literacy and AI skills across education systems. Along with moderator Dr. Miriam Altman, panellists Mary Mahuma (Philip Morris SA), Sipho Mtombeni (Google), and Shamiela Letsoalo (Naspers/Ecommerce Forum SA) highlighted the need for critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptable “AI-enabled” workers across all sectors. They pointed to scalable talent models and partnerships as catalysts for preparing Africa’s youth for emerging digital careers.

Data excellence was in the spotlight at the AI Summit, with Building Africa’s Data Backbone – Governance, Infrastructure and Interoperability, focusing on the foundations required for continental-scale digital growth. SenthilKumar Velayutham (African Development Bank), Matis Pellerin (Oracle), Caitlin Tallack (The AI Collective), James Turuthi (TESPOK), and Matthias Reusing (Delegation of the EU to the African Union) emphasised that harmonised data regulation, interoperable systems, and aligned regional standards are crucial for unlocking innovation, supporting AI development, and enhancing Africa’s digital resilience.

Policy as a catalyst for African startups took centre stage at AfricaIgnite, where Kunbi Tinuoye (UrbanGeekz), Nikita Thakrar (Included VC), and Natalie Miller (XRGlobal) called for gender-equitable investment environments and coordinated cross-border regulation to expand capital access beyond the continent’s major hubs. Speakers noted that Africa’s next wave of high-growth ventures will depend on investor diversity, streamlined regulation, and policies that reflect the realities entrepreneurs face across 54 markets.

The AfricaCom panel Collaboration in Action – Fostering Telco Partnerships to Drive Digital Inclusion brought together leaders from MTN, Standard Bank, RMB, and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum to explore how cross-industry alliances are extending connectivity, enabling digital commerce, and supporting the continent’s broader inclusion agenda.

In addition to the sessions taking place at the main venue, the Next Gen Talent Summit at UVU Africa celebrated Africa’s emerging innovators, showcasing the young entrepreneurs and digital talent shaping the continent’s future technological progress.

Reflecting on the successful conclusion of the event, Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival, noted, “Africa Tech Festival 2025 has proven that when innovation, investment, and policy align, transformation follows. Over three impactful days, Africa Tech Festival 2025 reaffirmed Africa’s position not only as a participant in the global technology landscape but as a continent shaping how innovation can be inclusive, responsible, and transformative.”

Across all four programmes – AfricaCom, AfricaTech, The AI Summit Cape Town, and AfricaIgnite – this year’s festival brought together technology leaders, policymakers, global innovators, founders, investors, and future talent for three days of critical dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. Framed by the central themes of responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development, and policy harmonisation, Africa Tech Festival 2025 featured high-level keynotes, policy-shaping panels, fireside chats, startup pitches, and cross-industry networking designed to accelerate Africa’s digital progress.

Africa Tech Festival has once again reaffirmed its role as the premier platform where Africa’s technology ecosystem comes together to collaborate, co-create, and shape the continent’s digital future.

