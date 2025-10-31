Africa Tech Festival 2025 Brings Digital Leaders and Innovators to Cape Town, Africa’s Capital of Tech

As the African continent accelerates its digital transformation, South Africa prepares to host the 28annual Africa Tech Festival ( https://AfricaTechFestival. com/ ) from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre.

The choice of host city reflects the region’s growing reputation as Africa’s tech capital. The Western Cape – specifically Cape Town and its surrounds – has evolved into the heart of Africa’s innovation economy. The Cape Town-Stellenbosch tech corridor (https://apo-opa.co/ 48UHJOW) encompasses over 450 tech firms employing close to 40,000 professionals, supported by a network of incubators, accelerators, training providers, and investors that strengthen the region’s innovation economy.

Home to over 60% of South Africa’s startups, Cape Town also boasts some of Africa’s highest concentrations of venture capital activity. World-class universities that feed a pipeline of skilled graduates into its technology ecosystem, robust digital infrastructure, a supportive business climate, and a lifestyle that attracts global talent are other factors that have led major tech firms and investors to choose Cape Town as their African base.

The city’s leadership in digital infrastructure is also a contributing factor. This includes advanced fibre networks, renewable energy projects, and an expanding innovation footprint, all of which exemplify how technology can drive economic inclusion and sustainability.

“Cape Town isn’t just where the Africa Tech Festival happens. The city embodies the collaboration and ingenuity that define Africa’s tech story. We look forward to welcoming the continent’s industry leaders and innovators to participate in a forum for conversations and connections that elevate African tech onto the global stage,” said Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival.

Africa Tech Festival is Africa’s biggest showcase of enterprise tech innovation across key sectors like telecoms, connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, green ICT, and media and entertainment. As over 15,000 global attendees, more than 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers come together in Cape Town, they are connecting the local ecosystem with the world and reaffirming the city’s status as Africa’s tech capital.

The 2025 edition of Africa Tech Festival will unite its four flagship programmes: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town under a cohesive narrative that captures the continent’s shared ambition for responsible and inclusive growth. This ensures that conversations move beyond technology silos, exploring how areas such as connectivity, policy, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence intersect to accelerate Africa’s development goals.

For more information, visit https://AfricaTechFestival. com/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.