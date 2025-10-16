Access Bank Zambia Announces Leadership Transition

Access Bank Zambia Limited has announced a change in leadership following the resignation of its Managing Director, Lishala C. Situmbeko, who officially stepped down from his role on 30th September 2025 after four years at the helm of the bank.

During his tenure, Mr. Situmbeko was credited with driving transformative growth, steering the bank through two successful mergers, and positioning Access Bank among Zambia’s top five largest and fourth most profitable banks. The Board expressed appreciation for his visionary leadership, commitment to stakeholder value, and outstanding service, wishing him success in his next chapter.

To ensure continuity and strategic stability, the Board has appointed Dr. Iheanyi Nwogu, the current Deputy Managing Director, as Acting Managing Director, effective immediately, pending regulatory approval from the Bank of Zambia. Dr. Nwogu brings extensive experience and institutional knowledge to the role and will serve in this capacity until a substantive Managing Director is appointed.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to its 2027 strategy of becoming Zambia’s number one bank by enhancing customer service, promoting financial inclusion, and driving sustainable growth through technology and innovation.