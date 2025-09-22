Absa Launches Mobi Tap: Turn Your Smartphone into a POS Machine

Absa Bank Zambia is making it easier than ever for small businesses and start-ups to accept payments with the launch of Mobi Tap, a mobile point-of-sale solution that transforms any NFC-enabled Android device into a secure payment terminal.

With just a Merchant Account and the Absa Mobi Tap App, business owners can start receiving payments quickly and seamlessly—no extra hardware required.

Why Mobi Tap?

Quick and easy setup – get started in minutes

Simple, user-friendly interface – designed for all levels of tech users

Ideal for SMEs and start-ups – affordable and accessible

Bank-grade security – equipped to protect transactional data

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store, ensuring businesses have access to modern payment solutions that meet customer expectations for speed and convenience.

How it Works

Using Mobi Tap is simple:

Download the Absa Mobi Tap App on your NFC-enabled Android device. Enable NFC in your device settings. Open the app and enter the transaction amount. Ask the customer to tap their Visa or Mastercard debit/credit card on the back of your phone. Wait for the double beep and confirmation message. Send the receipt by email or SMS.

That’s it, your transaction is complete.

With Absa Mobi Tap, businesses no longer need to invest in traditional POS machines. This innovation empowers entrepreneurs to scale with ease, streamline payment acceptance, and keep their focus where it belongs, on growth.

Get it on Google Play or read more here.