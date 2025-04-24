Absa Bank Zambia and ZCAS University Sign MOU to Drive Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

In a significant milestone towards advancing innovation and academic-industry collaboration, @AbsaZambia and @zcas University officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on research and innovation.
The signing ceremony was graced by Mr. Owen Malambo, Director of Digital and Change Enablement at Absa, and Professor Edwin Bbenkele, Vice Chancellor of ZCAS University.
This strategic partnership lays the foundation for a dynamic collaboration between the two institutions aimed at unlocking opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, and the broader community through the following key areas:
– Research and Development: Joint research projects on emerging financial technologies, digital transformation, and other industry-relevant innovations.
– Entrepreneurship and SME Support: Development of programs to support student-led startups and SMEs through incubation, mentorship, and financial literacy training.
– Capacity Building & Skills Development: Internship opportunities, hackathons, and specialized training to equip students with practical, future-ready skills.
– Technology and Innovation Hubs: Creation of dedicated spaces within ZCAS University to encourage experimentation, collaboration, and engagement with industry.
– Corporate Social Responsibility & Community Engagement: Joint initiatives promoting financial inclusion, digital upskilling, and innovation in local communities.
This partnership reflects a shared vision between Absa and ZCAS University to build a stronger, digitally-empowered future for Zambia.