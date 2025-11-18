ZedMobile SIM Cards Now Available at Post Offices Nationwide

Customers can now purchase ZedMobile SIM cards directly from selected Post Office branches, making access to mobile services faster and more convenient. The initiative, powered by Zampost, brings SIM registration closer to communities through easily accessible postal locations.
Customers can visit any of the following branches to get their ZedMobile SIM card:
– Lusaka Main Post Office
– UNZA Post Office
– Ndola Main Post Office
– Kitwe Post Office
The move is aimed at improving customer convenience by offering a simple, quick, and reliable way to get connected. Customers are also encouraged to send with Zampost and get free unlimited internet data bundles.