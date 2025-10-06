Syngenta Cropwise Grower: A Digital Game-Changer for Zambian Farmers

Agriculture remains the backbone of Zambia’s economy, but farmers face daily challenges — climate change is intensifying agricultural challenges—new pests, emerging diseases, and extreme weather events are making farming increasingly difficult. Addressing these issues requires more than traditional farming methods; it demands AI and data-driven solutions to bridge critical information gaps, helping farmers overcome traditional constraints by delivering smart, actionable insights directly to their fields.

That is where Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural science and innovation, steps in. With operations in more than 100 countries, Syngenta is committed to helping farmers grow more with fewer resources, improve rural prosperity, and ensure food security. Beyond simply boosting yields, Syngenta’s mission is to nurture the environment and build resilient food systems for generations to come.

Syngenta Zambia has introduced Cropwise Grower, a free mobile application available on Google Play, designed to put the power of technology directly into the hands of Zambian farmers. The app provides a simple, reliable, and convenient way to make informed decisions throughout the farming season.

Through Cropwise Grower, farmers can:

• Receive real-time pest alerts to protect crops before damage occurs.

• Use Crop Doctor to snap a photo and get quick, accurate diagnoses and solutions.

• Follow the Crop Calendar for timely planting and growing guidance.

• Leverage the Farm Calculator for precise land measurement and yield planning.

• Connect with trusted local agro-dealers through the Nearby Retailers feature.

Each feature is designed to save time, reduce risk, and boost productivity — ultimately leading to higher yields and better-quality produce.

Cropwise Grower is part of Syngenta’s vision of bringing plant potential to life. By merging proven crop protection solutions with cutting-edge digital technology, the app supports farmers in producing more with less, protecting soil health, and reducing waste.

This holistic approach ensures that agriculture in Zambia becomes not only more efficient but also more sustainable and inclusive.

The launch of Cropwise Grower in Zambia signals a new era for farmers. It is a call to embrace digital innovation, enhance productivity, and secure long-term food security.

Farmers across the country are encouraged to download Cropwise Grower today on Google Play and experience firsthand how this powerful tool can transform their farming journey.

Download Cropwise Grower Now https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cropwisegrower.zm&hl=en