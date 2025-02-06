Master Linux, Containers, and Kubernetes with the Living Open Source Foundation’s Exclusive Training Program

In today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape, mastering Linux, Containers, and Kubernetes is no longer optional—it’s a necessity for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the world of modern infrastructure and cloud computing.

The Living Open Source Foundation- LOSF is offering an intensive three-day professional training course designed to equip participants with fundamental skills in Linux system administration, containerization technologies, and Kubernetes orchestration.

This exclusive, hands-on training will take place onsite in Lusaka, Zambia, from March 17–19, 2025. Led by Sander van Vugt, a globally recognized expert in Linux, automation, and Kubernetes, the program provides participants with unparalleled insights and practical expertise to advance their careers in IT.

Why This Course is a Game-Changer

1. Master Industry-Critical Technologies

• Linux: The backbone of modern IT, powering over 90% of cloud workloads and enterprise systems.

• Containers: Revolutionizing software development, ensuring seamless deployment across environments.

• Kubernetes: The industry-standard for container orchestration, essential for scalable and efficient cloud-native applications.

2. Accelerate Career Growth

• Skills in Kubernetes, Linux, and containers are highly sought-after in IT, DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Software Engineering.

• Mastery of these tools opens doors to roles such as DevOps Engineer, Cloud Engineer, and Site Reliability Engineer, all of which offer competitive salaries.

3. Build Scalable, Resilient Applications

• Gain expertise in developing applications that ensure high availability and performance in diverse environments.

4. Future-Proof Your Skillset

• Stay ahead as cloud-native architectures and microservices become the standard in modern IT infrastructure.

5. Practical, Hands-On Learning

• Engage in real-world exercises using cutting-edge technologies, preparing you for real-world challenges in DevOps and Cloud Computing.

Course Overview

Day 1: Linux Fundamentals

• Introduction to Linux distributions and installation

• Command-line basics and file management

• Networking fundamentals

Day 2: Linux Admin & Containerization

• Software installation and system administration

• Introduction to container technologies (Docker & Podman)

• Running and managing containers

Day 3: Kubernetes Fundamentals

• Kubernetes architecture and core components

• Deploying applications and managing pods

• Providing persistent storage and configuring Kubernetes environments

• Setting up an on-premise Kubernetes cluster (Hands-on lab)

Enrollment Details

• Course Fees:

• Individuals: K5,000 (Early Bird – includes access to online training materials)

• Regular Fee: K6,500 (after February 17, 2025)

• Corporate Package (6 participants): K40,000 (includes online training materials)

• Limited Slots: Only 20 participants will be accepted, ensuring a high-quality learning experience.

• Requirements: Participants must bring a laptop capable of running a Linux virtual machine with at least2GB of RAM. Recommended virtualization platforms: KVM on Linux or VMware Workstation.

How to Register

For more details or to secure your spot, contact:

📞 +260 963 542 263 | +260 211 224 948

Visit their offices at 2nd Floor, Plot No: 58, Goldman House, Part of Plot 2374, Great East Road Lusaka Zambia

training@livingopensource.org

www.livingopensource.org