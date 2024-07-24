𝐙𝐲𝐧𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐳𝐢𝐏𝐚𝐲: 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦

Zynle, a leader in digital solutions, is excited to announce the launch of ModziPay, a groundbreaking payment platform designed to enhance convenience, security, and accessibility for businesses and customers.

Zynle, a Zambian tech company, is dedicated to providing innovative Fintech, Software, Learning and Mobile solutions that drive business growth and streamline operations. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, Zynle offers a wide range of services to meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses.

Zynle is proud to launch a cutting-edge payment platform named “ModziPay”. As the name suggests, Modzi means “One”. ModziPay is the ultimate payment platform that integrates convenience, security, and accessibility with accountability and monitoring. ModziPay’s user-friendly interface and robust support system facilitate seamless integration into existing operations, providing a smoother customer experience.

This platform is tailored to meet the unique needs of various businesses, including wholesale and retail stores, hardware stores, eateries, filling stations, Agro shops, pharmacies, butcheries, hospitality, and religious organizations. Simply put, “One for All”.

To celebrate the launch of ModziPay, Zynle is offering special incentives for Businesses that Sign-up within the first three months (Terms & Conditions apply).

