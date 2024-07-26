𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧-𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Republic of Zambia has today deposited its instruments of ratification of the Constitution and Convention of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) at the Union’s headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. The instruments were officially received by ATU Secretary General, Mr. John Omo.

Mr. Alfred Musemuna, Zambia’s Charge d’Affaires in Kenya, delivered the instruments on behalf of Zambia’s Minister of Science and Technology, Hon. Felix Mutati. Mr. Musemuna also conveyed Hon. Mutati’s message of goodwill to the ATU, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to advancing telecommunications and ICT development across Africa.

“Zambia recognizes the critical role that the ATU plays in furthering regional cooperation and promoting connectivity for the benefit of all African countries. We are excited to contribute to the Union’s goals of a digitally inclusive Africa,” said Hon. Felix Mutati in his goodwill message.

The ATU extends exclusive benefits to countries that have ratified its foundational instruments, including full engagement in all Union activities, eligibility to vote and run for elections within the Union’s Permanent Organs, and the opportunity to nominate candidates for elective roles.

In 2023, Zambia benefited from two significant initiatives led by the ATU and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU): the FM Plan Optimization and the re-planning of Broadcasting Satellite Services. The FM Plan Optimization identified 18,326 new FM channels across Africa, while the re-planning of Broadcasting Satellite Services reclaimed prized satellite resources valued at billions of US dollars for 31 African countries, including Zambia, enhancing broadcasting services and strengthening ICT infrastructure on the continent.

Welcoming Zambia’s ratification, ATU Secretary General Mr. John Omo said, “Zambia’s ratification of the ATU Constitution and Convention is a significant step towards reinforcing regional solidarity and cooperation in telecommunications and ICT. This milestone underscores the importance of collective efforts in driving innovation and ensuring digital inclusion across the continent.”

Mr. Alfred Musemuna echoed these sentiments, adding, “This ratification demonstrates Zambia’s dedication to aligning with continental frameworks that promote technological advancement and connectivity. We look forward to active participation in ATU’s initiatives and contributing to its strategic goals.”

With Zambia’s ratification, 32 out of the 52 African countries represented by ATU have now ratified or acceded to the Union’s Constitution and Convention, which was initially signed by ATU Member States in 1999 and revised in 2014.