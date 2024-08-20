𝐖𝐖𝐅 𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐓𝐍 𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝟑.𝟎: 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡-𝐋𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

In an ambitious move to foster environmental innovation across Africa, the much-anticipated Pachipanda Innovation Challenge 3.0 has officially launched. This year’s challenge, in partnership with WWF Zambia is set to empower young innovators and SMEs to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Building on the success of previous editions, Pachipanda 3.0 is expanding beyond Zambia to four additional African countries: Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the challenge’s mission to drive sustainable change across Africa, creating a platform for youth to lead the charge against the environmental issues triggered by climate change.

The challenge is calling on all young innovators and SMEs from these regions to showcase their groundbreaking ideas. The most promising solutions will not only receive recognition but will also be awarded a total of $10,000 in prizes. Additionally, the winning teams will receive ongoing support to turn their innovative concepts into impactful realities.

The official launch event was graced by Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts – Zambia, who served as the guest of honor. In his address, he commended the initiative and urged the youth and SMEs to join forces in the fight for a sustainable environment, extending beyond Zambia to the rest of Africa.

The launch also featured remarks from notable guests, including MTN Zambia Foundation Chairperson, Ms. Rose Sibisi, WWF Zambia’s Country Director, represented by COO Mr. Bruce Mwamba Mushipi, and MTN Zambia Corporate Services representative, Ms. Pamela C Pio. All speakers underscored the importance of innovation in addressing the urgent environmental challenges facing the continent.

This year’s challenge promises to be more dynamic and impactful than ever before, offering a unique opportunity for young innovators to be part of a movement dedicated to creating a greener, more sustainable future for Africa.

To learn more and submit your innovative ideas, visit https://www.mtn.com/pachipanda-challenge/